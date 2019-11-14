Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested one person accused of throwing eggs at Orthodox Jewish people in Brooklyn.

Mohib Hoque, 18, is facing various hate crime charges.

In three separate incidents over the weekend, eggs were thrown at people and a synagogue in Borough Park.

Two of the attacks were caught on camera.

In one incident, someone threw eggs at a mother and her four children while they were walking to the synagogue.

Not all of the children were struck, but the mother, who didn't want to be identified, said it doesn't mean it's less traumatic for her children.

"They had eggs thrown at them," said the mother whose children were crying after the incident. "We're being laughed at, they felt. And then they just ran home."

Police are continuing to look for others involved.

The investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn
Police: Egg-throwing incidents in NYC may be hate crimes
