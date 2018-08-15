The NYPD is searching for a teenager who escaped police custody while being arrested for an apparent domestic incident Wednesday.Authorities are looking for the 18-year-old after he ran away from officers in Brooklyn.The teenager fled with at least one of his hands cuffed after slipping out of the hands of the officers at Empire Avenue and New York Avenue in Crown Heights.He ran into the subway station at Sterling Street and has not been seen since.The search for the suspect prompted a brief bypass of 2 and 5 subway service, but service has since been restored.----------