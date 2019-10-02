15-year-old boy rescued from home of registered sex offender in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say they rescued a missing 15-year-old boy from the apartment of a registered sex offender in the Bronx, and are looking for other possible victims.

The boy was reported missing from his Kips Bay home in the 13th precinct on Sept 26.

A photo was distributed, and the NYPD received a tip that he was in the suspect's Bronx neighborhood.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit went to the neighborhood and spotted the boy walking into his Gerard Avenue building with food.

Detectives started talking to the boy, who told them he was staying with "my friend Mike", authorities said.

Detectives said they went into the apartment at 6 a.m. Tuesday and found 31-year-old Michael Barreto living with a virtual studio, with multiple cameras pointed at his bed and lighting.

He is suspected of filming sex acts with teens, and police are looking for more victims to come forward. Barreto is charged with the sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

"I sat with Michael so many times there on that staircase, and I said to Michael you need to stop or you need help," one neighbor said. "He said the devil made me do it."

Barreto is a registered sex offender with three prior arrests, including a Sept. 7 arrest in the Bronx for acting in a manner injurious to a child, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

Neighbors knew about his past convictions and prison terms and many, including children, said they still considered him a predator.

The NYPD transferred custody of Barreto to federal authorities. He will be arraigned in federal court in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citysex offendercrime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
AccuWeather: Record heat on tap for Wednesday
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Show More
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT over listeria concerns
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom allegedly drank
More TOP STORIES News