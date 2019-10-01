15-year-old boy rescued from home of registered sex offender in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say they rescued a missing 15-year-old boy from the apartment of a registered sex offender in the Bronx, and are looking for other possible victims.

The boy was reported missing from his Kips Bay home in the 13th precinct, on Sept 26.

A photo was distributed, and the NYPD received a tip that he was in the suspect's Bronx neighborhood.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit went to the neighborhood and spotted the boy walking into his Gerard Avenue building with food.

Detectives started talking to the boy, who told them he was staying with "my friend Mike", authorities said.

Detectives said they went into the apartment at 6 a.m. Tuesday and found 31-year-old Michael Barreto living with a virtual studio, with multiple cameras pointed at his bed and lighting.

He is suspected of filming sex acts with teens, and police are looking for more victims to come forward.

Barreto is a registered sex offender with three prior arrests, including a Sept. 7 arrest in the Bronx for acting in a manner injurious to a child, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

He will appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

