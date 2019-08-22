Teen boy shot inside West Brighton deli after dispute

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A teen boy was shot during a dispute inside a deli in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.The 17-year-old victim was shot inside the Castleton Deli Corp just before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.He appears to have gotten into a dispute outside the deli, and then went inside the business, where he was shot in the chest.He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center where doctors stabilized his condition.Police were looking for the gunman who fled wearing a tank top shirt and black shorts.The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.----------