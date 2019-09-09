Teen boy stabbed in neck on Upper West Side subway station platform

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck by a large group at an Upper West Side subway station.

The victim was on the northbound C platform at West 96th Street when he was attacked just before 2 a.m. Monday.

He was approached by a group of at least eight men and some kind of altercation took place, and they stabbed him in the neck.

The motive is not yet clear to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The subway station was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citysubway crimeteenagerstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square
Concern over pets being allowed on open-door helicopter flights
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds to start the week
Rafael Nadal wins U.S. Open for his 19th Grand Slam championship
Must-read stories from the weekend
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
Show More
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Passengers evacuated from NYC subway station due to smoke
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
NY health officials issue warning to stop vaping
Police officers rescue kitten trapped in LI storm drain
More TOP STORIES News