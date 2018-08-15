A teenager is back in police custody after he escaped while being arrested for an apparent domestic incident Wednesday.Authorities were looking for the 18-year-old after he ran away from officers in Brooklyn.It is not yet clear where the teen was caught, but charges against him are pending.The teenager fled with at least one of his hands cuffed after slipping out of the hands of the officers at Empire Avenue and New York Avenue in Crown Heights.He ran into the subway station at Sterling Street, which prompted a brief bypass of 2 and 5 subway service.----------