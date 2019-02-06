14-year-old boy charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to New Jersey school

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in New Jersey Wednesday.

The incident happened at the James F. Murray School, PS 38, on Stegman Avenue in Jersey City. The school serves pre-K through eighth-grade students.

Authorities say it was career day at the school, so there were already police officers, SWAT team members, firefighters and members of the bomb squad inside the building.

The suspect was reportedly caught by the school resource officer with the firearm in his bag.

The teen is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a weapon inside an educational institution, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say things happened so quietly that most in the school were unaware of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schoolgunsJersey CityEssex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ home
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect appears in court
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries
Show More
Overturned tractor-trailer snarled traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
Attacker told woman she was pretty, then slashed her in face
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
More News