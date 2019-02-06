A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in New Jersey Wednesday.The incident happened at the James F. Murray School, PS 38, on Stegman Avenue in Jersey City. The school serves pre-K through eighth-grade students.Authorities say it was career day at the school, so there were already police officers, SWAT team members, firefighters and members of the bomb squad inside the building.The suspect was reportedly caught by the school resource officer with the firearm in his bag.The teen is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a weapon inside an educational institution, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.The investigation is ongoing, but officials say things happened so quietly that most in the school were unaware of the incident.The investigation is ongoing.----------