Teen charged in Brooklyn J'ouvert celebration shooting that injured boy, 5 others

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- A teenager has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that wounded six people, including a 7-year-old boy, during an unofficial J'ouvert celebration in Brooklyn.
Officials identified the suspect as Donovan Bailey, 16, of Flatbush.
"This defendant allegedly opened fire into a crowd, disrupting a community celebration while showing complete disregard for the devastation he might cause," District Attorney Gonzalez said. "It is fortunate that no one was killed as a result of his senseless actions. We remain committed to prosecuting gun violence and will now seek to hold this defendant accountable."
Bailey was arraigned Tuesday on a 16-count indictment in which he is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and related charges. The defendant was ordered held without bail and to return to court on November 17, 2020.
Gonzalez said that on September 7, 2020 at approximately 2:44 a.m., the defendant, who was a week shy of his 16th birthday, allegedly fired into a crowd of people gathered for an unofficial J'ouvert celebration near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights. Six individuals, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded in the shooting.
First responders rushed the victims to Kings County Hospital. Four victims sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, including the 7-year-old boy who was critically injured and sustained a broken femur. Two victims were shot in the foot.
Video surveillance from the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street showed a silver vehicle pull up to Crown Street approximately five minutes before the shooting. The surveillance footage also allegedly shows the defendant walking south on Nostrand Avenue with a large procession for several blocks and firing a weapon into a crowd before entering the back-passenger side of the silver vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Detectives from the New York Police Department's Gun Violence Suppression Unit apprehended the defendant approximately 20 minutes after the shooting at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Lincoln Road. Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine from the defendant's fanny pack, which matched shell casings recovered at the scene.
