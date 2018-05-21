Teenager charged with doling out 'marijuana cookies' to Connecticut students

HAMDEN, Connecticut --
A teen girl has been arrested in connection to five Connecticut students being sent to the emergency room for consuming tainted cookies.

The New Haven Register reports the 15-year-old girl was detained Monday after students from Hamden High School were taken to the hospital for eating what police are calling "marijuana cookies."

Police say the students appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were sent to the school nurse earlier. They reported feeling ill after eating the cookies.

The students were sent to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution and have since been released. The girl, who has not been identified, is charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor, and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court in New Haven.

