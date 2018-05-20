POLICE IMPERSONATOR

Teen charged with impersonating cop, stealing partially blind man's wallet in Midtown subway station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a teen posed as a police officer and stole a man's wallet.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.

Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.

The suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile, according to police. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.

Security video showed the teen unzipping the man's backpack and taking out the wallet.

The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident. The video led to Sunday's arrest.

The teen was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer. His name has not been released.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police impersonatorblindsubway crimerobberyMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE IMPERSONATOR
Man wanted for impersonating correction officer in robbery
Police impersonation arrest nets cache of fake NYPD gear
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
LI man charged with impersonating police officer
More police impersonator
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News