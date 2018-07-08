LGBTQ

Teen charged with smashing iconic Stonewall Inn sign

A teenager is charged for smashed the iconic neon sign at the Stonewall Inn with a baseball bat.

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A teenager is charged for smashing the iconic neon sign at the Stonewall Inn with a baseball bat Saturday.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old William Gomez, of Coney Island on reckless endangerment and other charges.

Gomez broke smashed the sign and also the front window around 4 a.m., causing around $6,800 in damage.

Investigators said he was upset when he was thrown out of the landmark LGBTQ+ bar.

He was not charged with a hate crime.

