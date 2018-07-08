Teen charged with smashing iconic Stonewall Inn sign

A teenager is charged for smashing the iconic neon sign at the Stonewall Inn with a baseball bat Saturday.Police said they arrested 19-year-old William Gomez, of Coney Island on reckless endangerment and other charges.Gomez broke smashed the sign and also the front window around 4 a.m., causing around $6,800 in damage.Investigators said he was upset when he was thrown out of the landmark LGBTQ+ bar.He was not charged with a hate crime.----------