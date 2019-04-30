Search on for suspects who stabbed teen in Midwood

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after he was stabbed under the arm after school in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say the teen was in the area of E. 17th Street and Avenue M in Midwood just after 4 p.m. when he was attacked.

The teen was then able to escape his attackers across the street, but ran into the path of a car that hit him. He then continued running into a nearby store for help.

He was then rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.

"He was very panicked, like something really happened," an eyewitness said. "Like your life was basically on the line type of screaming."

Detectives are now taking a hard look at trying to identify the suspects captured on surveillance video shortly after the stabbing handing off what appears to be a knife before walking away.

The teen is a student at Lafayette High School.

