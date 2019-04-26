Teen dies after being shot in the head in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Two people are in custody, and police are still searching for more suspects after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in the head in Yonkers.
The shooting happened on the corner of Lake Avenue and Morningside Place around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had scattered.
"Unfortunately, they found a young female who died from her injuries," said Yonkers Police Detective Dean Politopoulos.
Police have not released the name of the victim, and no one has been charged.
