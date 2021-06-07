18-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the drowning death of a teen in the backyard pool of a Long Island home.The incident happened Sunday at around 8:20 p.m. on Landsdowne Lane in Dix Hills.Officers found 18-year-old Abdul Brezault unresponsive in the backyard pool.Brezault, who lives in Canada and was at the home for a family gathering, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.----------