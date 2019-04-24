Teen escapes from men who tried to abduct her in New Jersey

By Sarah Rosenthal
MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman walking in New Jersey was almost abducted over the weekend.

The victim told police that a car with two men inside pulled up to her as she walked north on Park Street and Watchung Avenue in Montclair around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

She said one man then got out and tried to force her towards the vehicle.

The victim resisted and eventually freed herself.

She suffered minor scrapes to her neck and arms.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old with a medium build. He is approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 with brown hair, brown eyes, and a brown mustache. He wore a beige short-sleeve T-shirt.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a heavyset white male, also in his 40s or 50s, with a full beard and a round face.

The vehicle was described as green or gray in color, four door, older model crossover, possibly 2000s, bearing a white license plate on the rear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Montclair Police Department asks anyone with information to call 973-744-1234.

