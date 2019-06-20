Teen fatally shot on street in Staten Island murder mystery

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A teenager was found fatally shot in a murder mystery on Staten Island.It happened after 4 a.m. Thursday on Page Avenue, near South Shore Little League and PS 6 in Tottenville.It is a very low-crime neighborhood.Residents heard gunfire and immediately called police.Christopher Redmond, 19, was found shot and killled. He lived just a few blocks away from the scene.Detectives are going door-to-door to look for surveillance footage.Redmond's phone was found near him, and detectives believed he called 911 to report that he had been shot.Police are unsure if he was shot at that location or somewhere else.No weapon or evidence of gunfire was discovered near or at the location where he was found.Redmond had no prior arrests and there is no apparent motive in the crime.So far, there are no arrests.----------