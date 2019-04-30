Teen fatally stabbed after school in Midwood identified

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old student has died after he was stabbed under the arm after school in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police say.

The boy is identified as Rohan Burke of Fillmore Avenue in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Burke was in the area of E. 17th Street and Avenue M in Midwood just after 4 p.m. when he was attacked.

The teen was then able to escape his attackers across the street. He continued running until he collapsed in front of a pizza shop.

He was then rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead overnight.

"He was very panicked, like something really happened," an eyewitness said. "Like your life was basically on the line type of screaming."

Detectives are now taking a hard look at trying to identify the suspects captured on surveillance video shortly after the stabbing handing off what appears to be a knife before walking away.

Burke was a student at Lafayette High School.

