19-year-old fatally struck killed by ambulette in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating the death of a teenager who was killed Monday night after an argument in the Bronx.

The 19-year-old was struck by an ambulette driving by at Bainbridge Avenue and East 194 Street.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital with severe head trauma and pronounced dead. Police identified him as Angel Reyes-Gonzalez.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. But police are trying to figure out whether the teen was pushed into traffic or if he ran into the street to get away from someone after the argument.

A memorial was growing Monday night near where Reyes-Gonzalez was killed in the Fordham section.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedambulanceaccidentBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Girl, 3, dies after being found unresponsive at LI day care
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Family wants answers in murder of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Power outage in part of Queens caused by balloons
Show More
Officer scales building, rescues 4 from NJ condo fire
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old linked to unsolved rape
Daughter, ex-correction officer charged in LI barbell murder
Nazi-themed posters found at campus of SUNY Purchase
Funeral for TCNJ student killed while acting as designated driver
More News