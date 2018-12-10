Authorities are investigating the death of a teenager who was killed Monday night after an argument in the Bronx.The 19-year-old was struck by an ambulette driving by at Bainbridge Avenue and East 194 Street.He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital with severe head trauma and pronounced dead. Police identified him as Angel Reyes-Gonzalez.The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. But police are trying to figure out whether the teen was pushed into traffic or if he ran into the street to get away from someone after the argument.A memorial was growing Monday night near where Reyes-Gonzalez was killed in the Fordham section.----------