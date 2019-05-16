16-year-old boy riding his bicycle killed in accident in Borough Park

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a teenager riding a bicycle was killed in an accident in Brooklyn Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the 16-year-old boy was riding north on 17th Avenue near 53rd Street in Borough Park at about 5:30 p.m. when he swerved to avoid a door being opened on a parked car.

The boy struck the door and fell to the ground.

He was then struck by a white Econoline E350 van that was also heading north on 17th Avenue.

The teen suffered severe trauma to the head and body, and was pronounced dead at Maimonides Hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene.

There have been no arrests as the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad looks into the accident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
borough parkbrooklynnew york cityteen killedbicycle crashaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News