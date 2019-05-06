Jaylon McKenzie, teen football star featured in Sports Illustrated, killed in Venice, Ill. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A rising young football star is dead, after a shooting in Venice, Illinois over the weekend.

VENICE, Ill. -- A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Police say they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at the NFL's 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August. He posted on social media that he had received football scholarship from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois.

He told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen killedu.s. & worldhigh school footballsports illustrated
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse
Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Must-read stories from the weekend
Dead humpback whale washes up on Long Island beach
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
More TOP STORIES News