LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead on the train tracks at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City.
Police tell Eyewitness News they're investigating whether he had been surfing on a train.
They say it's possible a fixed object struck him.
The incident held up service for several hours. 7 and N trains ran on alternate tracks and were delayed.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
"Surfing" subway trains, meaning lying on top, is illegal, and authorities consider it a common but dangerous activity that often involves youthful daredevils.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Teen found dead on tracks in Queens may have been subway surfing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News