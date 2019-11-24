Teen found dead on train tracks in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager was found dead on train tracks in Queens.
Police tell Eyewitness News they are investigating whether the teen had been surfing on a train at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City.
Police say it is possible a fixed object struck the teen.
7 trains and N trains were running on alternate tracks and were bypassing the station during the investigation.
