Teen found dead on train tracks in Queens

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager was found dead on train tracks in Queens.

Police tell Eyewitness News they are investigating whether the teen had been surfing on a train at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City.

Police say it is possible a fixed object struck the teen.

7 trains and N trains were running on alternate tracks and were bypassing the station during the investigation.

