Teen found fatally shot on street in Staten Island murder mystery

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A teenager was found fatally shot on Staten Island early Thursday and now, police are investigating a murder mystery.It happened after 4 a.m. Thursday on Page Avenue, near South Shore Little League and PS 6 in Tottenville, described as a quiet and low-crime neighborhood.Residents reported hearing gunfire and immediately called police, and 19-year-old Christopher Redmond was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Redmond lived just a few blocks from the scene, and detectives were going door-to-door to look for surveillance footage.Redmond's phone was found near him, and detectives believed he called 911 to report that he had been shot.Police are unsure if he was shot at that location or somewhere else, as no weapon or evidence of gunfire was discovered near or at the location where he was found.Redmond had no prior arrests, and there is no apparent motive in the crime.So far, there are no arrests.----------