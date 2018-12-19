Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn

The body of an 18-year-old male was found on the rooftop of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, and police are investigating the teenager's death as a homicide.NYPD officers doing a vertical patrol at a building in the Brevoort Houses apartment complex in Bedford-Stuyvestant came upon an unconscious and unresponsive male on the roof around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.The victim, identified as Ihuoma Uchanma, was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------