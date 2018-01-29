15-year-old North Carolina girl arrested, accused of trying to shoot mother in bed

EMBED </>More Videos

A young girl has been arrested after police said she tried to shoot her mother while she was asleep in bed Sunday morning.

CLAYTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina girl has been arrested after police said she tried to shoot her mother while she was asleep in bed Sunday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m. they received a call for a welfare check for a home in the Garrison neighborhood off Amelia Church Road.

When officers arrived, the 15-year-old's father said he and his wife were asleep when he got up to use the bathroom.

After he left, the woman said she woke up to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed before quickly running out of the room.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the mattress close to where the teen's mother's head would have been when she was sleeping.

Officials said the girl used her father's handgun, which is kept in a holster by his side of the bed.

The girl was charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the teen's age, police have not released her identity. An investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted murdercrimeshootingNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News