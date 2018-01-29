A North Carolina girl has been arrested after police said she tried to shoot her mother while she was asleep in bed Sunday morning.Police said around 8 a.m. they received a call for a welfare check for a home in the Garrison neighborhood off Amelia Church Road.When officers arrived, the 15-year-old's father said he and his wife were asleep when he got up to use the bathroom.After he left, the woman said she woke up to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed before quickly running out of the room.Officers discovered a bullet hole in the mattress close to where the teen's mother's head would have been when she was sleeping.Officials said the girl used her father's handgun, which is kept in a holster by his side of the bed.The girl was charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.Due to the teen's age, police have not released her identity. An investigation is ongoing.----------