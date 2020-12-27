Single-engine plane crashes at Dutchess County airport, FAA says

MILLBROOK, N.Y. -- A single-engine plane has crashed near the Sky Acres Airport in Dutchess County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 was experiencing a "rough-running engine" and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of the runway outside Poughkeepsie, New York.

The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person on board, the FAA said.

She "was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries," Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

