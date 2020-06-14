Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say

The video shows the gunmen making their getaway, police said.
Yesterday, at approximately 11 p.m., at the intersection of E. 226 & Bronx Blvd, two unknown males exited a silver BMW and opened fire on a high school graduation party in Bronx Park. This should have been a joyous occasion, but instead it turned into a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/kZIENnb9Pq— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 14, 2020
Investigators said the victims had gathered in "shoelace park" for a graduation party.
They believe the woman was an unintended victim. She was shot five times.
In addition to the 15-year old, a 16-year old and 24-year old were shot once.
The victims are listed in stable condition.
The getaway vehicle was a silver BMW.
