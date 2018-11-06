17-year-old girl shot while praying in her bedroom in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year old girl was grazed by a bullet while praying on her bed.

Stefania Okolie
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --
A teen is recovering after deputies say she was shot in the arm while praying in her Texas home.

Kimberly Mendoza, 17, spoke only to sister station ABC13 in Houston, saying she had just knelt down for her nightly prayer.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say the girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.



Mendoza recalled, "I feel something but I don't realize what happened."

The bullet had come through the wall behind her and grazed her arm, which was lying across her bed during her prayers. The bullet only missed the back of her head by inches.

Mendoza says she was asking God for strength when the bullet came flying through the wall. She told ABC13 that she received something much greater -- her life was spared.

Deputies say they believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital and treated for her injury.

No arrests have been made, but deputies say this situation could have been a lot worse if the girl had not been kneeling.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotinvestigationcrimestray bulletu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Election Day: Polling hours, where to vote and more
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
LIVE UPDATES: Long lines, glitches greet voters turning out in droves
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Minivan slams into New Jersey home, bursts into flames
Prison inmate gouged out, ate own eye, report says
Show More
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
Suspect found guilty in failed NYC subway pipe bombing
11-year-old boy leads police on high-speed chase for 2nd time
Menendez, Hugin fight to the finish in NJ Senate race
1 injured when fire tears though home in Queens
More News