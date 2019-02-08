Group of teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the R station in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police are searching for four people, all under the age of 15, accused in a violent robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.

New video shows the four people police are searching for, three teen girls and a young boy investigators believe is only 11-years-old.

The group is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman at the 4th Avenue and 9th Street R station in Gowanus last Wednesday.

Police say they grabbed the woman's hair, threw her on the ground and punched her before stealing $12 from her.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videosubway crimeNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
Show More
NY taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during shutdown
Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
More News