Police are searching for four people, all under the age of 15, accused in a violent robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.New video shows the four people police are searching for, three teen girls and a young boy investigators believe is only 11-years-old.The group is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman at the 4th Avenue and 9th Street R station in Gowanus last Wednesday.Police say they grabbed the woman's hair, threw her on the ground and punched her before stealing $12 from her.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------