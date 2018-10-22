FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Police are looking for the man who randomly attacked a 14-year-old in Queens.
Investigators say the boy accidentally bumped into the suspect Oct. 15 on the corner of 41 Road and Main Street in Flushing.
The suspect said, "I won't hit you because you're a kid", only to return with a portable speaker, and hit him in the head.
The teen was hospitalized, and is expected to recover.
The attacker fled the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years of age, 6'0", black hair and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green jacket with an orange lining on the inside of it, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube