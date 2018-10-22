Teenage boy hit in head with portable speaker in random attack in Queens

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for the man who randomly attacked a 14-year-old in Queens.

Investigators say the boy accidentally bumped into the suspect Oct. 15 on the corner of 41 Road and Main Street in Flushing.

The suspect said, "I won't hit you because you're a kid", only to return with a portable speaker, and hit him in the head.

The teen was hospitalized, and is expected to recover.

The attacker fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years of age, 6'0", black hair and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green jacket with an orange lining on the inside of it, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackteenagerFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire tears through buildings in New Jersey town
Murder investigation in death of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
Suspect wanted in Brooklyn vending machine jewelry heist
Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Possible explosive device found at home of philanthropist George Soros
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Show More
Man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
Connecticut reports first flu death of the season
Pizza deliveryman once detained, arrested in domestic incident
Tourist charged after crashing drone into Midtown building
Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station
More News