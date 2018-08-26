Teen in custody after man fatally shot on street in Astoria

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Queens early Sunday.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
One suspect is in custody and a second is being sought following a fatal shooting in Queens.

Police say it happened at about 5:20 Sunday morning on 21st Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody with charges pending.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Local lawmakers react to death of Senator John McCain
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality star
Sketch released of victim after remains found in bags in Bronx
Woman fights off rape attempt at entrance to East Harlem building
Small shark spotted swimming in waters off Coney Island
Man charged in fatal stabbing of younger brother on Long Island
Show More
79-year-old killed when fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
6 injured, 5 seriously, in Staten Island building fire
Police search for NYC purse snatchers who pushed women to ground
1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting
More News