One suspect is in custody and a second is being sought following a fatal shooting in Queens.Police say it happened at about 5:20 Sunday morning on 21st Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria.Officers discovered a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 17-year-old has been taken into custody with charges pending.The victim's identity has not yet been released.