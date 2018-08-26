ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --One suspect is in custody and a second is being sought following a fatal shooting in Queens.
Police say it happened at about 5:20 Sunday morning on 21st Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria.
Officers discovered a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old has been taken into custody with charges pending.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
