Teen in custody after shot fired inside Bronx high school

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired in a Bronx school Thursday.
It happened Metropolitan High School in the Longwood section around 3 p.m.
Police responded to the call at 3:20 p.m. They found a bullet hole in the floor of a classroom inside the school.
A 17-year-old is in custody, officials said. He is being questioned at the 41st Precinct.
No injuries were reported.
The NYC Department of Education issued this statement about the shooting:
"Students and staff are safe and this troubling incident is being investigated. We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are working with the NYPD to ensure swift follow-up action is taken."
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts