Teen in custody after shot fired inside Bronx high school

Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired in a Bronx school Thursday.It happened Metropolitan High School in the Longwood section around 3 p.m.Police responded to the call at 3:20 p.m. They found a bullet hole in the floor of a classroom inside the school.A 17-year-old is in custody, officials said. He is being questioned at the 41st Precinct.No injuries were reported.The NYC Department of Education issued this statement about the shooting:----------