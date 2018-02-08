SCHOOL SHOOTING

Teen in custody after shot fired inside Bronx high school

David Novarro has the latest information about the investigation into a shot being fired in a Bronx High School.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired in a Bronx school Thursday.

It happened Metropolitan High School in the Longwood section around 3 p.m.

Police responded to the call at 3:20 p.m. They found a bullet hole in the floor of a classroom inside the school.

A 17-year-old is in custody, officials said. He is being questioned at the 41st Precinct.

No injuries were reported.

The NYC Department of Education issued this statement about the shooting:
"Students and staff are safe and this troubling incident is being investigated. We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are working with the NYPD to ensure swift follow-up action is taken."

