New Jersey teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grand jury indicted a teenager in New Jersey for murder.He was charged in the shooting deaths of his parents, sister and a family friend.Scott Kologi was 16 back in 2017 when prosecutors say he massacred the victims, in the family's home in the Jersey Shore city of Long Branch.A judge last year approved prosecutors' request to move the case from family court to adult court.Kologi's attorney says he plans to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment later this month.----------