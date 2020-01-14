New Jersey teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grand jury indicted a teenager in New Jersey for murder.
He was charged in the shooting deaths of his parents, sister and a family friend.
Scott Kologi was 16 back in 2017 when prosecutors say he massacred the victims, in the family's home in the Jersey Shore city of Long Branch.
A judge last year approved prosecutors' request to move the case from family court to adult court.
Kologi's attorney says he plans to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment later this month.
