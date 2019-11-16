Teen injured in hit and run in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Teaneck, New Jersey are investigating a hit and run that injured a 14-year-old boy.He was run over while crossing Teaneck Road just before 6 p.m. Friday. He tells police he was hit by a black SUV that was driven by a middle-aged woman, who then continued driving.The teen is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.----------