'She wasn't responding': Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car after stepping off school bus

By
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- On Wednesday afternoon, 15-year-old Bradley Wright was at the right place at the right time.

He heard a driver crash into 7-year-old Jayzlin Yeboah, who had just exited her school bus. The accident unfolded just steps from his front door in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

"She was half on the concrete, half on the grass, but she was on her side. When she didn't have a pulse I just had to put her on her back," Wright said.



Trained in CPR and first aid, Wright sprung into action before medics arrived.

"She wasn't responding at all, obviously she wasn't breathing, but it took a few minutes before she started to breathe," Wright said. "Once we saw the eye movement, that's when we saw her taking breaths."

Witnesses said the driver blew past the school bus stop sign before hitting the 7-year-old.

The driver stayed on the scene. It's unclear if he will be charged.

Wright, who was sporting a black eye during the interview, said he was also hit on the same road by a driver who didn't see him while he was walking to school on Monday - marking two incidents on the same road in the same week.



"Just the fact that it happened right outside my house with a little girl half my age, size... it's scary," Wright said.

The speed limit is 35 mph, but people in the area said they would like to see speed bumps put into place.

Family members say Jayzlin Yeboah is in the second grade at Sabold Elementary School.

The Springfield School District released this statement on the accident:

"The Springfield School District is aware of a car accident that occurred on Woodland Avenue this afternoon involving a student from Sabold Elementary School. We have been in touch with family, and obviously, our hearts and prayers are with them. When and if additional information is available, permitted, and appropriate to be shared, we will do so accordingly. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support."

Jayzlin's father said his daughter remains at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia heavily sedated with a brain injury.

