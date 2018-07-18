A teenager was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.Police said the incident was reported in the 300 block of Bushwick Avenue at the Bushwick Houses just before 3 p.m.Authorities found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 42-year-old man with a graze wound to his cheek.Both victims were taken to Woodhull Hospital where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Kyon Jackson.The 42-year-old man was said to be stable.Police said Wednesday that 19-year-old Elijah Harris was taken into custody on charges of murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.----------