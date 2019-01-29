19-year-old victim put in choke hold, kicked in head in Bronx robbery

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men in a violent robbery in Bronx that left a teenager in critical condition.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on January 20 in the vicinity of Matthews and Burke avenues in the Williamsbridge section.

Authorities say the suspects put the 19-year-old victim in a choke hold and slammed him to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

They allegedly kicked him in the head several times before stealing his cell phone and cash.

The victim was left with facial fractures, lacerations, and bleeding in the brain.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

