Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli

A teenager was randomly punched in the face as she left a Brooklyn deli - now, police are on the hunt for her attacker.All of the teen's injuries will heal, but this random attack has shaken the teen's family to its core.The 19-year-old walked out of the deli on Myrtle Ave in Clinton Hill on Wednesday afternoon. In the teen's hand was a sandwich, and out of nowhere, the guy, coming down the street stops, looks at her and then punches her in the face with a closed fist, and then casually walks away.Employees inside the deli, where the victim is a frequent customer, were also caught off guard."She fell down to the floor, she came inside to call the cops," says Badr Rohini.The random nature is the most concerning part of the attack. In addition to the surveillance cameras that caught the suspect, police are also putting out fliers, hoping that the man is found.----------