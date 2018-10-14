Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from Clinton Hill.

Naveen Dhaliwal
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A teenager was randomly punched in the face as she left a Brooklyn deli - now, police are on the hunt for her attacker.

All of the teen's injuries will heal, but this random attack has shaken the teen's family to its core.

The 19-year-old walked out of the deli on Myrtle Ave in Clinton Hill on Wednesday afternoon. In the teen's hand was a sandwich, and out of nowhere, the guy, coming down the street stops, looks at her and then punches her in the face with a closed fist, and then casually walks away.

Employees inside the deli, where the victim is a frequent customer, were also caught off guard.

"She fell down to the floor, she came inside to call the cops," says Badr Rohini.

The random nature is the most concerning part of the attack. In addition to the surveillance cameras that caught the suspect, police are also putting out fliers, hoping that the man is found.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaultClinton HillNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast
Florida woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
3 arrested after fight following NYC Republican club event
Man slashed in face on Manhattan street
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Show More
Michael's death toll rising, 'tremendous number' unaccounted for in Florida
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Thief steals $1K painting from Bronx building
Head of LI school union charged with stealing $90K in dues
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
More News