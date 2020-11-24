Disturbing video shows man trying to rape 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn hallway

It happened just before 1 p.m. on November 22 inside a building on Foster Avenue in Midwood.
Authorities say the victim was waiting in the hallway when the man walked up to her and exposed himself.
When the girl tried to run away, the man grabbed her, and the video shows him then knock her to the ground while covering her mouth.
The victim continued to resist, and the man eventually fled the building and drove off on a moped.
The teen was not physically injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
