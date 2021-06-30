Teenage boy rescued after falling down chimney at public school building in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Teenage boy rescued after falling down chimney

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters were able to rescue a teenage boy who fell down a chimney at a public school in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

Passersby alerted firefighters of a reported child down a chimney at P.S. 255 before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy was with others on the roof when he fell down the school's chimney.

Firefighters responded and found him in the basement, near the boiler area.



He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

The boy will be issued a summons, likely for trespassing.

RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynmidwoodfdnyrescue
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Court overturns Bill Cosby's conviction, bars further prosecution
Take 2: Election board to try again with ranked choice voting results
Actor Allison Mack sentenced in NXIVM sex-slave case
Trump Organization expects Manhattan DA to file charges Thursday
4 more bodies found in condo rubble; at least 16 dead
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
AccuWeather Alert: A scorcher, and then storms
Show More
de Blasio, Johnson announce $98.7 billion 'recovery budget' deal
Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation
Where to find July 4th fireworks and what got canceled
Statue of Liberty's little sister arrives from France for July 4
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
More TOP STORIES News