CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenaged boy was pulled unconscious from the pool at Franklin K. Lane Educational Center in Brooklyn on Monday.
The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m., police said.
The teen was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but officials said he was conscious and alert .
The school, built in the 1930s, is located at 999 Jamaica Avenue is located in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn.
The high school was divided into several "theme-based small learning communities" in 2012.
.----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News