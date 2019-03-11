Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenaged boy was pulled unconscious from the pool at Franklin K. Lane Educational Center in Brooklyn on Monday.The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m., police said.The teen was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but officials said he was conscious and alert .The school, built in the 1930s, is located at 999 Jamaica Avenue is located in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn.The high school was divided into several "theme-based small learning communities" in 2012..----------