Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school

A teenage boy was pulled unconscious from the pool at Franklin K. Lane Educational Center in Brooklyn on Monday.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenaged boy was pulled unconscious from the pool at Franklin K. Lane Educational Center in Brooklyn on Monday.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m., police said.

The teen was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but officials said he was conscious and alert .

The school, built in the 1930s, is located at 999 Jamaica Avenue is located in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The high school was divided into several "theme-based small learning communities" in 2012.

