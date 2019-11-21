Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenager who was riding an e-scooter is dead after being struck by a tow truck in Elizabeth, New Jersey.It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and South Spring Street in downtown Elizabeth.Police the teen was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by a large tow truck.The victim was rushed to an area hospital. They did not survive.The Union County prosecutor is now investigating what appears to be the city's first e-scooter fatality.The city of Elizabeth just launched their scooter program at the beginning of this month, releasing photos of officers who will be patrolling on them.The 400 scooters in the city cost just $1 plus a mileage charge each to rent.Several other New Jersey cities also have scooter programs, including Hoboken, where they've been patrolling scooter riders.One collided with a mother and baby there.The name of the victim in Wednesday night's incident has not been released.----------