17-year-old bodega employee robbed at gunpoint in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old bodega employee was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the store store at 686 10th Avenue.Surveillance video shows the two suspects walk into the store before one held a gun to the teen and forced him to empty the register.The suspects ran away northbound on 10th Avenue with about $100.The 17-year-old employee was not injured.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------