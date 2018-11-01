FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for three suspects after a teenager was robbed in Brooklyn and punched with brass knuckles.
The incident happened September 14 at the corner of East 54th Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police say one of the suspects approached the 18-year-old male victim and demanded his cellphone, with the other two acting as lookouts.
When the teen did not immediately comply, the first suspect displayed brass knuckles on his right hand and began punching the victim in his face, according to the NYPD.
After the three surrounded him, he surrendered his Samsung S9 cellphone.
The suspects fled westbound on Church Avenue. The victim, who suffered pain and swelling to his face, was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Male #1 was wearing all black.
Male #2 was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants.
Male #3 was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
