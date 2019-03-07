be kind

Teen saves money for years to buy friend a wheelchair

EMBED <>More Videos

It's the kind of story that renews your faith in society.

NORMAN, Ark. -- It's the kind of story that renews your faith in humanity.

Senior Brandon Qualls navigates the halls of Caddo Hills High School with ease these days thanks to an extreme act of friendship by his fellow classmate, Tanner Wilson.

Wilson wanted to make life easier for Qualls, who would often tire manuevering his manual wheelchair. So Wilson purchased an electric wheelchair for his friend, saving money from his job at a local car mechanic shop for two-plus years to make the generous purchase.

"They came in and my face just blew up," Brandon told KWTV. "I was just crying everywhere. I was like, 'Wow I can't believe he did that for me.'"

He presented Qualls with the new chair in a surprise presentation in front of classmates. A teacher added some extra flair by spelling Qualls' name out along the headrest, according to KWTV.

"It's been my dream to just have one of these," Brandon said. "And my dream came true."

Thanks, Tanner, for authoring a feel good story we all can cheer on.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
viral videofeel goodviralbe kind
BE KIND
NJ students with special needs quilt blanket for hospital's children's fund
NJ students shovel driveway so neighbor can make it to dialysis
Be Kind: 9-year-old NJ girl helps grant wishes to kids in foster care
Sheriff rewards teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierces windshield
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home
NYPD investigating drawing of noose in Brooklyn subway station
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Show More
NYPD finishes rollout of body cameras for patrol officers
New Jersey town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
Celebrity chef Mario Batali gives up stake in all his restaurants
Video shows moments leading up to police shooting in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News