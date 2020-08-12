18-year-old set on fire in the Bronx, suspect on the run: Police

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager was set on fire following a verbal dispute with another man in the Bronx, police say.

An 18-year-old man was left in critical condition just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a male suspect poured gasoline on the victim, lit a match and set him on fire.

According to police, the incident happened after a dispute on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Officials say it was a verbal dispute gone bad between the suspect and victim.

They say the victim doesn't live in the building and that the suspect was already on the fifth floor when the victim walked in.

The teen was stabbed multiple times in the torso before being set on fire.

According to officials, the victim called for help and was aided by nearby residents.

The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the unknown suspect fled on foot.

Fire Marshals and the NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad are on the scene.

Detectives are searching for a motive at this time.

