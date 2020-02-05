19-year-old shot in head, killed near bodega in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed near a bodega in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.The shooting was reported near Elton Street and New Lots Avenue just before 7 p.m.Police say the victim was shot once in the head and taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.He was later identified as Jeremiah Dickey. He lived just a few doors from where he was gunned down.It is not yet known what led to the shooting, but several people described the 19-year-old as a quiet youngster who was known to many in the neighborhood.His neighbor said she was devastated for his family."It's horrible, it's like kids don't even have a chance to grow up, I feel sorry for his mom," neighbor Maria Monello said. "Parents aren't supposed to bury their children, you know, it's sad."It is believed the gunman is in his 20s. Police are searching for a man last seen wearing a blue coat with fur on the hood and blue jeans.----------