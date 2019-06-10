WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for the person who slashed an 18-year-old man at a pier in Manhattan.
The teen was slashed during a fight on Pier 83 on the West Side just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police believe the victim and the suspect know each other.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Teen slashed at Pier 83 in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News