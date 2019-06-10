Teen slashed at Pier 83 in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for the person who slashed an 18-year-old man at a pier in Manhattan.

The teen was slashed during a fight on Pier 83 on the West Side just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

