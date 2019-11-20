Teen slashed in the face, leg outside Bronx high school

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager was slashed multiple times outside a school complex in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was wounded in the face and leg around 2:30 p.m. outside 100 West Mosholu Parkway, a building that has several high schools including Dewitt Clinton High School in the Norwood section.

Several suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The teen was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

